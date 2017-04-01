Intro to Competition Workshop

Find out more about competing at the first ever CT Salsa Summit Competition at the CT Salsa Fest 2017. If you're thinking about competing and don't really know what it's about, come to Hazael's Competition Preparation class.

2 hours of learning and reviewing what a competition is really about, with what you need to know and how to impress the judges: knowing your steps, timing, even body movements and expressions to "Wow" the judges. In this class we will cover four major dances and in each one, a new way of understanding what a competition is really about. You do not need a partner for this class but if you already have a partner you are welcome to bring them.

*We will cover both Professional with Amateur division and Amateur with Amateur.* No partner required.



To register: latinmovesdance.com - Click on "Book this Class" then go to the Enrollments tab to register.

$30 by 3/31; $40 at door