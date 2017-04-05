Salsa Beginner I Series (6 wks)
Looking for dance classes that will motivate you to bring out your Dance Rock-Star?! With consistent and dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level!
Learn the fundamentals, timing, basic technique as well as basics of leading & following. Salsa is fun and social! NO PARTNER REQUIRED.
WEDNESDAYS 4/5, 4/12, 4/19, 4/26, 5/3, 5/10
$95 early-bird ends 1 week prior to start; $105 regular price.
All sales final. No refunds for missed classes.
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Cost:$95 by a week before; $105 regular
