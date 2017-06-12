The SilverSource annual Charity Golf Outing will be held on Monday, June 12th at Rockrimmon Country Club, raising funds for the SilverSource Housing Stability Program to prevent homelessness among older adults. Clayton H. Fowler, Spinnaker Real Estate Partners, LLC Founding Partner, Chairman and CEO, has been named the 2017 SilverSource Charity Golf Outing Honoree.

Tournament registration is now open. Each team competing in the 12:00pm shotgun scramble on this exclusive and challenging Robert Trent Jones course will vie for awards and prizes. The day begins with a pre-tournament brunch at 10:30am, and continues with an après-golf reception, seated dinner and an auction led by Alan Kalter, David Letterman’s Late Show announcer. Tickets begin at $350 for an individual golfer, $1,200 for a foursome, and non-golfers may purchase a dinner ticket for $100. Visit www.silversource.org/golf or call, 203-324-6584. Generous sponsorship packages are also available.

In 2016, SilverSource served more than 2,500 families and prevented eviction and homelessness for 25% of the 440 Fairfield County older adults who were provided with emergency financial assistance. Statewide, calls for housing and shelter topped Connecticut’s 211 emergency service helpline for the same period.

In addition to supporting a Housing Stability Fund, tournament proceeds will benefit the SilverSource Ride to Wellness Medical Transportation Program, which ensures safe affordable transportation to medical and dental appointments for those age 60 or older. Last year, the tournament raised $90,000 for the Housing Stability Fund and the Medical Transportation program, which provided over 6,500 rides to older adults.

SilverSource would like to thank the 2017 SilverSource Charity Golf Outing sponsors including, First County Bank and media sponsor Stamford Magazine / Moffly Media.



About SilverSource, Inc.

SilverSource, formerly known as Senior Services of Stamford, was founded in 1908. It is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides information, emergency financial support, and other services that positively improve the quality of life for people over age 60 while serving as an Information Resource Center and referral source on aging. SilverSource, Inc., is a 501(c) 3, is located at 2009 Summer Street in Stamford, CT 06905. For more information visit www.silversource.org or call 203.324.6584.