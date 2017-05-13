Family Festival - Celebrating Women & Girls in S.T.E.A.M!
On Saturday, May 13th from 12pm-4pm, NHS of New Haven will be hosting our 8th Annual Multicultural Festival. This year's theme is FULL STEAM AHEAD: Celebrating Women and Girls in S.T.E.A.M. The festival invites families and children of all ages to explore hands-on activities, exciting games, and inspirational performers geared toward highlighting professional women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. Admission is free and there will be food trucks, activities, and entertainment.
This even is great for families and guests of all ages residing in every county in Connecticut.
Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1143219752454569.
Saturday, 13 May, 2017
Contact:Maria Martinez
Phone: 203-562-0598
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
