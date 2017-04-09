Pet Adoptions & Easter Candy Sale
The Stratford Animal Rescue Society will be hosting a Pet Adoption Event and Easter candy/chocolate sale to benefit animals on Saturday, April 8th from 11:00am-3:00pm. We will continue the chocolate/candy sale and Pet Boutique on Sunday, April 9th from 12:00pm-3:00pm.
We will be selling Chocolates and Easter candy from Munson's Chocolates. Stop by to pick up some for yourself, to give as gifts or use in Easter Baskets.
We will also have handicrafts, pet supplies, t-shirts, magnets, candles and more available for purchase in our boutique.
Those who placed pre-sale candy orders please pick up your orders during this time.
Sunday, 09 April, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:View Series Overview
Contact:Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 2033854068
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.