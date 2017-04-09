Pet Adoptions & Easter Candy Sale

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society will be hosting a Pet Adoption Event and Easter candy/chocolate sale to benefit animals on Saturday, April 8th from 11:00am-3:00pm. We will continue the chocolate/candy sale and Pet Boutique on Sunday, April 9th from 12:00pm-3:00pm.

We will be selling Chocolates and Easter candy from Munson's Chocolates. Stop by to pick up some for yourself, to give as gifts or use in Easter Baskets.

We will also have handicrafts, pet supplies, t-shirts, magnets, candles and more available for purchase in our boutique.

Those who placed pre-sale candy orders please pick up your orders during this time.