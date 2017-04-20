Places Where Democracy Happens: Presentation at NHM

The synchronicity of photographers Robert Lisak and David Ottenstein, and the resulting exhibit, “Capitol America,” will be detailed first hand as the two artists present “Capitol America: Places Where Democracy Happens” on Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave., New Haven.

During their presentation, the two will share tales of how their project was conceived and executed, in addition to showing photos not included in the exhibit. They will also discuss insights gained while working, the techniques they used, and their growing awareness during the process that they were photographing more than just the grand architecture, that what they were documenting “sites of rich and sometimes contradictory history, the places where democracy happens.”

“Capitol America” is a show of contrasts—black and white, light and dark, workaday function and Gilded-Age splendor—with large-format photographs encircling the New Haven Museum’s elegant rotunda, and a slideshow on a tablet computer. The “secular, civic temples” featured in the photographs range in style and feeling from classical elegance, to robber-baron ostentation, to practical simplicity, reﬂecting the historical moment in which they were built—during times of budgetary excess or restraint—and something of the nature of the people of the state. The show will remain open through Friday, June 30, 2017.