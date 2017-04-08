CT Singles Speed Dating- Men 25-43; Women 25-41
Date & Time: Saturday, April 8, 2017 7:00 PM-8:30 PM Male ages: 25-43 Female ages: 25-41 Location: Northern Lights (Mariott) 243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT 06901 Cost: $35.75 Description: Speed Dating- Up to 15 dates in one night! We do not mix multiple age groups together. Proof of age required. 48+ Engagements,a few kids and a lot of other happy couples! PREPAYMENT REQUIRED AT
Saturday, 08 April, 2017
