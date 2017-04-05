The Role of Ergonomics on Workplace Musculoskeletal Conditions, a Community Education program

Join us for a FREE lecture!

What is ergonomics? How can it play a role in addressing the aches and pains I feel in my bones and muscles? A strong link has been found between workplace physical exposures and work-related musculoskeletal conditions.

Join us to learn how ergonomic principles can help reduce stress and prevent workplace injuries associated with the overuse of muscles, bad posture and repeated tasks.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm

WHERE: HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford, CT, 06902

SPEAKER: Sarah Schlosser Giacalone, OTR/L, CHT, Occupational Therapist, HSS Sports Rehab

Space is limited, register early!

To register or for more information, please contact Pamela Villagomez at 203.705.2956 or email at villagomezp@hss.edu.