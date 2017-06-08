Liberation Programs’ Tenth Annual Spirit of Hope Benefit will take place Thursday, June 8, 6:00 PM at Woodway Country Club in Darien.

Liberation Programs’ Board of Directors and the Spirit of Hope Committee have the honor of recognizing these community leaders who stand together with us to help guarantee that everyone has access to addiction treatment and healthcare services they need in order to live a long and successful life in recovery.

Icy Frantz, Community Leader, Greenwich, CT

St. John’s Community Foundation, Stamford, CT

Ted Meekins, Chairman, East End Community Council, Bridgeport, CT

Dinner will include an exciting live auction you won't want to miss!

For more information, please call 203.604.1144

or email dinner@liberationprograms.org