Stamford EMS announces Safe Sitter Class on 4/15

Babysitting is a big responsibility, and to help teens prepare for this role, Stamford EMS is now offering a Safe Sitter® course. Young teens in grades 6-8 who are ready to learn the skills they need to care for themselves and younger children are invited to attend the class, which will be held on April 15th from 9am to 3pm at Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc., 684 Long Ridge Road in Stamford. Taught by a Stamford EMS CPR instructor, this engaging and informative course is filled with fun games and role playing exercises. Participants should bring a sack lunch, and will receive a training manual as well as a course completion certificate. The course fee is $75 and pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://stamfordems.org/stamford-ems-training-academy/safe-sitter/ Hurry, space is limited and registration closes on April 6th.



“We are proud to bring the Safe Sitter program to our community,” said Jessica Anderson, Stamford EMS Lieutenant and Academy Training Coordinator. “This program prepares young teens with the life and safety skills they need when they’re home alone, watching their siblings or babysitting. Students will learn safety skills, first aid, rescue and child care skills, and will leave more confident babysitters and caregivers.”

About Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (SEMS)

Connecticut’s only accredited EMS agency, SEMS services over 14,000 calls each year as a private, nonprofit organization. Since it accepted responsibility for Stamford’s ambulance services in 1992, Stamford Emergency Medical Services has remained clearly focused in its mission to provide high quality, compassionate emergency care and education to the communities it serves. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit stamfordems.org or call (203) 968-1118.