Silvermine Arts Center is pleased to present Highlight: New Canaan. This exhibition is guest-curated by Paul Efstathiou, a second-generation art dealer and recent Southport resident, and organized by Eleanor Flatow, an art consultant and New Canaan resident. The show runs from April 22 to May 7 with an opening reception on April 22 at 6:30pm. Highlight: New Canaan, the sequel to Efstathiou’s successful Hollis Taggart Galleries Show, Highlight: Summer One, unites eleven professional contemporary artists based in New York City and Los Angeles. Each artist has had noteworthy exhibitions, has forthcoming shows and has been highlighted and reviewed by national and/or international art publications. Efstathiou brings them together to create a dynamic and diverse show, in accordance with Silvermine’s 96-year history of showcasing such innovative artists as Elaine de Kooning, Mary Frank, Helen Frankenthaler, Sol LeWitt. Alice Neel, Louise Nevelson, Richard Pousette-Dart, and James Rosenquist connecting the community to broader discussions and explorations occurring in the art world.

For many of the artists this will be their debut exhibition in Connecticut, and it is Efstathiou’s first curated Connecticut show. All of the artists employ a wide and disparate range of processes using modern technologies and/or unusual materials while addressing different themes. Some rely on social commentary and personal revelations to tell a story, while others explore visual deceptions and various dichotomies. Each challenges and gleans from historical genres including Abstract Expressionism, Color field, Comic art, Inuit art, Minimalism, Pop art, and Surrealism. The results are thought-provoking compositions that represent the finest examples of today’s Generation X and Millennial artists.

Artists included in the exhibition are: William Buchina, Elizabeth Cooper, Corydon Cowansage, Marcel Dzama, Ted Gahl, John Knuth, Matt Mignanelli, Evan Robarts, Eric Shaw, Devin Troy Strother, and Anne Vieux.

