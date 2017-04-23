Meet the Author: Lily Kunin

The hottest trend in fast-casual food announced at this year's World Health Summit is plant-based cooking and eating. Plants are no longer a side dish – they are the star of the plate. Pequot Library invites the public to learn more about this trend during the Library's on-going Meet the Author series on Sunday, April 23, 4:00 – 6:00pm. Lily Kunin, author of Good Clean Food, will speak about her debut cookbook released in March 2017! Kunin’s 30-40 minute author talk will be followed by a Q & A, book sales, signing, and light hors d'oeuvres. This event is free and open to the public.

Lily Kunin is a plant-based cook, health coach, and the creator of the popular website and Instagram account Clean Food Dirty City. Started in 2013, her following has grown to over 100k devoted fans. Kunin has contributed to and been featured in publications such as Vogue, Into The Gloss, Food & Wine, Glamour, Yahoo! Beauty, Well + Good, Refinery29,Business Insider, The Kitchn, and more. She has a certificate as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach through The Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

In Good Clean Food, Kunin shares plant-based recipes for irresistibly clean, wholesome food. With her less-is-more approach, readers will learn how to create nourishing dishes, bowls, salads, smoothies, and more using gluten- and dairy-free ingredients. Kunin’s delicious recipes are complemented by the same vibrant, textured, and stunning photography that has become a trademark of Clean Food Dirty City.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!