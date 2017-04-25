Whiskey Dinner at Cask Republic

Warm up this spring with our Whiskey Dinner on April 25th at 7:00pm and enjoy this delicious five course menu:



AMUSE

Pappy Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year

Veal Heart Tartar

- Shaved Egg, Fried Capers, Parsley Dijon ayonaise



1ST COURSE

Four Roses Elliot's Select Single Barrel Limited Edition

Braised Beef Tongue

- Arugula Salad, Sweet Cippolinis, Maldon Sea Salt, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

...

2ND COURSE

Whiste Pig Boss Hog Third Edition

Pan Seared Shad Roe

- Kholrabi Slaw, Crispy Onions, Spring Pea Puree



THIRD COURSE

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year

Maple Bourbon Pork Belly

- Asparagus Tempura, Potato Salad, Maple Glaze



DESSERT

Glenmorangie 18 Year (Extremely Rare)

Foie Gras Creme Brulee

- Dried Cherry Biscotti



$200 per person inclusive of tax & gratuity. Limited seating and reservations recommended.