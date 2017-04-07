The NPR Humorist and best-selling author returns to The Playhouse after two sold out shows! It seems almost unnecessary to remind you at this point that this “rock star of writers” is a commentator on NPR’s This American Life, a frequent contributor to The New Yorker, and a prolific author whose shelf of best-sellers includes Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary and his latest, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, which was a 2013 Grammy nominee for Best Spoken Word album. All have become New York Times best sellers, and collectively have sold seven million copies. Do we need to add that he may just be the funniest man alive?

David Sedaris will be signing books both before, and after, the event. Books will be available for purchase in the lobby.

Tickets: $75

Make it a great night out with dinner and a show! Visit Bailey’s Backyard (23 Bailey Avenue • Ridgefield) for an early dinner and receive 10% off when you show your ticket!