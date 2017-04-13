Ricky Nelson Remembered feat. Matthew and Gunnar Nelson
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Pepsi Rock Series
“RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED” is a unique multi-media entertainment event featuring the live music of Ricky Nelson’s hit songs (including “Hello Mary Lou”, “Travelin’ Man”, “Garden Party”) performed by Ricky’s own twin sons Matthew & Gunnar and includes never before seen footage of the Nelson family as well as interviews from celebrities influenced by Ricky Nelson. The show celebrates the life of America’s original ‘Teen Idol’, who died 31 years ago in a tragic New Year’s Eve plane crash. When Matthew & Gunnar – the identical twin sons of Rock’n’Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Nelson and grandsons of ‘50s TV icons Ozzie & Harriet Nelson – hit #1 on the Billboard with their rock band NELSON with their self-penned #1 mega hit “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love & Affection” it put the Nelson family in the Guinness Book of Worlds as the ONLY family in entertainment history with THREE generations of #1 HITMAKERS!
Tickets: $65
Thursday, 13 April, 2017
More...