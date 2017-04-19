Squirrel Nut Zippers and Ozomatli 'United Together' Tour

Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz

Ingersoll Auto of Danbury World Music Series

Partially underwritten by Benziger Family Winery

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a wine tasting courtesy of Benziger Family Winery and an art exhibit by Allyson Monson!

Two beloved bands coming from different points on the map, bringing their audiences together for a select run of shows! Ozomatli caught their first big break opening for Santana on the tour for his legendary “Supernatural” album, and got their first Grammy a few short years later. These festival favorites meld multicultural rhythms with a rock solid horn section and socially conscious lyrics to make for one of the best dance parties on earth. Just over 20 years have passed since the Squirrel Nut Zippers released their most celebrated and commercially successful album Hot, which wound up selling over 1.3 million copies on the back of the era-defining single “Hell” Their music is a fusion of 1930s era swing Delta blues, gypsy jazz, klezmer and other styles, which, when blended together make for a jumpin’ good party.

TICKETS: $65 orchestra | $57 mezzanine/balcony

VIP PACKAGE ADD-ON

Package includes:

• VIP early entry into the venue

• Exclusive preshow meet & greet with the Squirrel Nut Zippers

• Private preshow mini-performance by the Squirrel Nut Zippers

• Specially designed Squirrel Nut Zippers tour shirt

• Collectible tour lithograph (limited print, numbered)

• Exclusive Squirrel Nut Zippers merchandise item

• Official meet & greet laminate

• Limited availability

Visit Southwest Cafe (109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entree when you show your ticket!