Del and Dawg

Mountain Dew Country & Bluegrass Series

Pepsi Rock Series, Powered by xfinity

Del McCoury and David Grisman met at the first show Del ever played (on banjo) with Bill Monroe in the spring of 1963 at New York University in Greenwich Village. Three years later, Del & Dawg played their first gig together in Troy, NY at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. They both celebrated the arrival of first-born sons, Monroe Grisman and Ronnie McCoury, within a month of each other.

Through the years they have shared the stage at venues and festivals across the country. In 2012 they released Hardcore Bluegrass, a unique collection of bluegrass classics, made at two Dawg studio jam sessions in the 1990s, Del & Dawg celebrates the nearly 50-year bluegrass friendship that these two legendary musicians have shared.

Gold Circle Seating $90 | Orchestra $85 | Mezzanine & Balcony $75