Buddy Guy is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues. He has received 7 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 34 Blues Music Awards, the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Tickets: Orchestra $110 | Mezzanine & Balcony $95

