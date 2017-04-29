Discovery Fair for Toddlers and Preschoolers

The Discovery Fair is a hands-on exploration of scientific and artistic principles specifically designed for toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents. Guided activity stations will include: paper-making, paint mixology, clay & wire art, transparent collage, catching tadpoles in a vernal pond, obstacle course, wood sculptures, wind tunnel, building with ramps and a variety of sensory tables.

The event is free of charge and will be held in the Early Childhood Thacher Building on the New Canaan Country School campus located at 635 Frogtown Rd, New Canaan, CT. The event is open to all, but pre-registration is required for headcount. For more information or to register to attend: www.countryschool.net/discoveryfair. Bring your toddler or pre-schooler for a Saturday morning of exploration and discovery! The Discovery Fair will be held rain or shine. Weather permitting, it will be both indoors and outdoors and will include a short walk in the woods. Dress for mess!