Kevin Nealon at The Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Kevin Nealon sets himself apart from other comedic performers with his unique sense of humor, dry wit and likable demeanor. Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series, Weeds. His feature film credits include “Anger Management,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Happy Gilmore” and “Daddy Day Care.” He currently stars in the CBS comedy “Man With A Plan” alongside Matt Le Blanc.
Thursday, 04 May, 2017
Cost:$45-55
