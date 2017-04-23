UNIQUE CARS, FOOD, MUSIC & FAMILY FUN

More than 100 imported, custom and classic cars will be on view at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk during the first annual Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer. Everyone is welcome to attend this free family and community event from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 (rain date: May 7). A motorcade will kick off the day, with a selection of cars traveling along a route from Veteran’s Memorial Park to Calf Pasture Beach.

Throughout the day, the owners of participating cars will be on hand to discuss their unique vehicles and answer questions. Attendees will be invited to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” Trophies also will be presented to winners of the Dr. Richard Frank’s Choice and numerous Sponsor’s Choice Awards.

Live entertainment will feature performances by popular regional musicians, including The Straight Jackets, Tangled Vine and Terrapin. For a $10 donation, attendees will receive a ticket for a $6 discount on food at Ripka’s Beach Café.

Silent Auction items will include automotive supplies, restaurant gift certificates, Wustoff knives and fine wines. Attendees also can sign up to win door prizes.

The Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer is being organized by a committee headed by Mark Schlegel, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April of 2015. The goal is to increase awareness of pancreatic cancer and help fund research for an early detection test to diagnose this disease.

All proceeds from the event will support a landmark, three-year pancreatic cancer research study at Western Connecticut Health Network. The study is led by Dr. Richard Frank, a hematologist/oncologist and the Director of Clinical Cancer Research at the WCHN Biomedical Research Institute in Danbury and Norwalk Hospital’s Whittingham Cancer Center.

Pancreatic cancer is among the most lethal cancers and is the only one without an early screening method for detection. About 80% of patients with the disease aren’t diagnosed until Stage 3 or 4. The five-year survival rate is less than ten percent and Connecticut currently ranks first in pancreatic cancer cases in the U.S.

Major event sponsors include Don Carmello’s Mexican Grill, Dominic Fuel, G&C Marine Services, Norwalk Pizza & Pasta, and Triple S Carpet & Drapery Cleaners.

For information about participating or donating to the event call Mark C. Schlegel at 203-434-8540 or Peter Bondi at 203-984-4574; e-mail pcresearch17@gmail.com; or visit the web site at rallyeforpancreaticcancer.org.