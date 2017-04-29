Grand Open Day at Hobbs London!
Join us from 10 am to 7 pm - at our new US Flagship where women's clothing and accessories have a distinctly British accent!
Light refreshments will be served.
Gifts, treats and special offers with purchase including an original illustration personalized by Very Wendy Studios (12-3 pm)
Saturday, 29 April, 2017
Contact:colette
Phone: 203-439-3816
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
