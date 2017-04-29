Event calendar brought to you by

Grand Open Day at Hobbs London!

Hobb London

243 Greenwich Avenue
 Greenwich, CT 06830

Join us from 10 am to 7 pm - at our new US Flagship where women's clothing and accessories have a distinctly British accent!

Light refreshments will be served.

Gifts, treats and special offers with purchase including an original illustration personalized by Very Wendy Studios (12-3 pm)Hobbs London

Saturday, 29 April, 2017

Contact:

colette

Phone: 203-439-3816
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.