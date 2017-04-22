Live Music Series: The Barons

On Saturday, April 22, the Norwalk Legionnaires will be hosting local doo-wop group The Barons. The Barons transport audiences to the Nifty Fifties and the Swinging Sixties, performing notable hits such as "Pledge of A Fool" and "Remember Rita". The group features vocalists Ron DeAngelis, Francine Caballero, Doug Muller, Doug “Ice” Dorsey, and musicians Tommy Ardise, Larry Nardi, Dom “Cuz” Cardamone, Michael “Stix” Bossone, and Ron Yovino.

Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. To reserve tickets, please contact The American Legion, Post 12 at (203) 866-8249. A cash bar will be open throughout the performance.

Performances held at the Legion monthly promote local artists. Residents are able to see live music at a reasonable cost. It is a chance for Fairfield County to come together to appreciate the local music scene as well as to support a local chapter of the country's largest veteran organization. The American Legion not only lobbies on behalf of servicemen and servicewomen, but also provides community-minded programming.

Please visit http://www.norwalklegionpost12.org/ to learn more about this philanthropic and vibrant organization. Events and programming are open to all. Venue rentals are available. Please contact (203) 866-8249 for more information. Follow The American Legion, Post 12 on Facebook. For God and Country.