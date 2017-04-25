Hope: Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Group
(Litchfield, Conn.) Are you caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s
disease or other related dementia? Have you been recently diagnosed? Do
you have questions, need advice or someone to listen? Joining a support
group will offer comfort in knowing that you are not alone.
Please join Brandywine Living at Litchfield on Tuesday, April 25th at
5:30pm for a light dinner while learning about supportive and
educational resources available to you through the Alzheimer’s
Association.
Presented by: Tina M. Hogan, Northwestern Regional Director &
Longest Day Manager, Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter.
RSVP by Friday, April 14th to Maria at 860-567-9500 or mowens@brandycare.com. Brandywine Living at Litchfield is located at 19 Constitution Way, Litchfield, CT 06759.
Tuesday, 25 April, 2017
Contact:Nanette
Cost:Free
