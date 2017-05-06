8th Derby Day Party

Pequot Library welcomes party-goers to their lively "Derby-style" fundraiser, complete with southern flair. Enjoy an afternoon of big hats, fast horses, mint juleps, and jockeys! All proceeds help support Pequot Library's over 750 annual programs and library services, which serve over 100,000 visitors a year.

Drive or walk onto the Great Lawn alongside other party-goers. Don stylish spring apparel and large, colorful hats, mingle with other guests, and enjoy tasty treats and drinks. Then convene in the Auditorium to watch "The Greatest 2 Minutes in Sports" on the big screen!

Tickets at www.pequotlibrary.org or call (203) 259-0346 ext. 13. All tickets include open bar & Kentucky fare. Tailgate tickets include 4 individual tickets and special 3pm entrance. Both Tailgate and Individual tickets increase after April 28, 2017.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!