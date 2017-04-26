Get Money Smart for Financial Literacy Month

Join over 100 Housatonic Community College (HCC) students to learn real-world financial lessons and insights from college, business, banking and community leaders. The students will participate in panel discussions about how to keep their heads above water financially on Wednesday, April 26 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at HCC’s Event Center (900 Lafayette Blvd, Bridgeport).

The event, presented by Patriot Bank during Financial Literacy Month, will feature HCC President Dr. Paul Broadie, Patriot Bank President Richard Muskus, Jr., HCC professors, local business and community leaders, including Beverly Hoppie, Director of Education and Community Engagement at Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust/Home Ownership Academy, and more.

Topics will include:

Maintaining a college budget, including food, housing and living expenses

Paying back student loans

Establishing and building credit

Saving and investing on a limited budget

How to eventually become a millionaire

A free lunch will be provided. RSVP at financialliteracy@bankpatriot.com.