'ORGANIC METROPOLIS', a collaborative exhibition opening Reception

The Loft Artists Association Presents

“ORGANIC METROPOLIS”

A collaborative exhibition between a painter and a sculptor

May 6 to June 11, 2017

Opening Reception Saturday, May 6, 2017, 6 - 8 PM

Artists’ talk Sunday, May 14, 2 - 3 PM

Stamford, CT (February 1, 2017) - “Organic Metropolis” is a collaborative exhibition of two different genres by two diverse artists. Yuko Ike, a painter, and Lucienne Buckner, a sculptor, will combine, contrast and collaborate their talents in a "dual solo" show. The exhibit will run from May 6 through June 11 in the Loft Artists Association East Gallery at 575 Pacific Street in Stamford, CT. An Opening Reception will be held on Saturday May 6, from 6 to 8 pm.

Buckner and Ike define their exhibit: “Think humans are overtaking nature? Think again! Nature finds its way back into the heart and soul of the city in “Organic Metropolis.”

Yuko Ike addresses the concept of the organic metropolis with impressionistic cityscapes as serene and vibrant as the nature scapes of John Henry Twachtman and Patrick George. She seeks to capture a moment in the ever changing organic world.

Lucienne Buckner’s work embodies the same concept but from an inside out point of view. She imagines nature’s invasion of the objects typical of interior design and urban living with a surrealist flavor.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO AN ARTISTS’ TALK ON SUNDAY, MAY 14, 2 - 3 PM

In addition, “Mix of Six”, a periodic rotating exhibit of members’ work, will be on exhibit in May in the LAA’s Phillips Gallery. This exhibit will include pieces by LAA members Pierrette Wagner, Elizabeth Agresta, Claudio Altesor, Deborah Bohren,and Margot Bittenbender.

Now in its 39th year the Loft Artists Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to building connections within Fairfield County’s visual art community and introducing the general public to artists and their work. Their grassroots events attract thousands of visitors throughout the tri-state area and have been recognized by funding agencies, including the Connecticut Commission on the Arts, corporate and private sponsors, the City of Stamford and by visitors who return year after year.

Admission is free, there is free parking, and handicapped access is available by appointment. For directions and more information visit loftartists.com or call 203 247-2070.