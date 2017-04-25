Tweet Buddy Guy

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge

Ridgefield , CT 06877-5022



Phone: 203-438-5795

Website:

Phone: 203-438-5795Website: Click to Visit Buddy Guy is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues. He has received 7 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 34 Blues Music Awards, the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” Tickets: Orchestra $110 | Mezzanine & Balcony $95

Categories:

