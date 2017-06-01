Paint, Sip, and Support
The Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) is celebrating the end of the school year with its second annual Paint, Sip & Support evening on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Harbor Point, Stamford. The evening kicks off at 5:30 with a Happy Hour at Sign of the Whale (6 Harbor Point Road 06902). Next, at 7:00 guests will stroll down the sidewalk to Paint & Sip at Pinot’s Palette (25 Harbor Point Road).
Tickets are on sale now ($75.00 for the full evening; $30 for just the Happy Hour). Tickets can be purchased at http://spefct.org/paint-sip-support/.
Thursday, 01 June, 2017
Contact:Lynn Tusa
Phone: 2039657733
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$75.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.