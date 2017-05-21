Sharon's Ride.Run.Walk for Epilepsy

Sharon’s Ride.Run.Walk is an event to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation. This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Stamford, Connecticut. Registration is $25 and includes lunch and a t-shirt and can be made in advance at https://www.epilepsyct.com/sharon_register.php or on-site beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Cove Island Park in Stamford, Connecticut. More than 60,000 children and adults in the State of Connecticut suffer from epilepsy and one out of 26 people will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime. Events like the Sharon’s Ride.Run.Walk raise important funds for research and treatment. For more information, visit https://www.epilepsyct.com/sharon_register.php, call 860-346-1924 or email efct@sbcglobal.net.