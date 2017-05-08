'This Is Hunger' Free National Exhibit: A Must-See Experience

Come on a compelling journey, one that draws you into the lives of everyday Americans – and deepens your awareness about who struggles with hunger and why. This 45-minute FREE exhibit tells intimate stories of dozens of Americans using portraits, state-of-the-art storytelling techniques and hands-on activities.

Come face to face with hunger in America. It will change the way you look at your city and your neighborhood.

Spaces are limited. Reserve your seat at the table now! (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/this-is-hunger-ny-central-park-tickets-33589015650)

Recommended age: 12+

Exhibit space is equipped with a wheelchair-accessible entrance and transcripts are available for guests who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Additional Information:

http://thisishunger.org

https://twitter.com/MAZONusa

https://www.facebook.com/mazonusa/

https://www.instagram.com/mazonusa/

Please call Rabbi Joshua Ratner at (203) 387-2424, ext. 318 or email jratner@jewishnewhaven.org for help with registration or questions about the schedule while This Is Hunger is at Congregation Mishkan Israel.