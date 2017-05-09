'This Is Hunger' Free National Exhibit: A Must-See Experience
Come on a compelling journey, one that draws you into the lives of everyday Americans – and deepens your awareness about who struggles with hunger and why. This 45-minute FREE exhibit tells intimate stories of dozens of Americans using portraits, state-of-the-art storytelling techniques and hands-on activities.
Come face to face with hunger in America. It will change the way you look at your city and your neighborhood.
Spaces are limited. Reserve your seat at the table now! (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/this-is-hunger-ny-central-park-tickets-33589015650)
Recommended age: 12+
Exhibit space is equipped with a wheelchair-accessible entrance and transcripts are available for guests who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Additional Information:
http://thisishunger.org
https://twitter.com/MAZONusa
https://www.facebook.com/mazonusa/
https://www.instagram.com/mazonusa/
Please call Rabbi Joshua Ratner at (203) 387-2424, ext. 318 or email jratner@jewishnewhaven.org for help with registration or questions about the schedule while This Is Hunger is at Congregation Mishkan Israel.
Tuesday, 09 May, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:View Series Overview
Contact:Rabbi Joshua Ratner
Phone: (203) 387-2424, ext. 31
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 05/09/2017
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...