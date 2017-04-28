Salsa Workshop (Intermediate)
Salsa on 2! Reaching for the next level! April Genovese will teach patterns and open shines every Intermediate dancer should know.
NO PARTNER REQUIRED. Let's dance!
Price: $30 pre-pay early-bird price thru Thur March 23 or
regular price $40 at the door.
Register online or by contacting the studio 203-967-3105/info@latinmovesdance.com
Friday, 28 April, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$30 in advance; $40 at door
