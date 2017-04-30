Argentine Tango Boot Camp (Beg I & II)
6-7 pm: Beginner I
7-8 pm: Beginner II
Learn fundamentals and the essential steps of this fascinating & beautiful dance. Gem Duras of Tango Sueno teaches Argentine Tango as it is danced in Buenos Aires.
No partner required.
PRICE: $20 for 1, $30 for both.
To rsvp, email: info@latinmovesdance.com or call 203.967.3105
Latin Moves Dance Studio
(203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
