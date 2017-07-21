Tim Hawkins Comedy
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
Tim’s gut-busting comedy show entertains the entire family while doubling down on the funny, a daunting task in an age where the obscene has become routine. His act is 1 part gifted + 2 parts twisted, the only certainty being his on-the-nose observations that expose the ridiculousness of daily life while marveling in its hilarity. The perils of marriage, homeschooling, and growing up in the Midwest may not exemplify the rock star life, but they make for really good punchlines.
Now Tim brings his hilarity to the Palace Theatre in Stamford, CT on Friday, July 21 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now at Palace Theatre box office, online at PalaceStamford.org or by phone at 203-325-4466.
Friday, 21 July, 2017
Contact:Stephanie Gray
Phone: 6152423323
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:19.00-55.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.