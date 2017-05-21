This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. In honor of this event, the Norwalk Historical Society is hosting a lecture by Christine Pittsley entitled: The Role Connecticut Played During World War I on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. From the trenches to the home front, learn how not only Connecticut but Norwalk contributed to the war effort. Ms. Pittsley is from the Connecticut State Library where she is Chair for the Connecticut World War One Centennial Committee. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at http://theroleconnecticutplayedinww1.brownpapertickets.com/ Parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. The museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department.



Connecticut was known as “the Arsenal of the Nation” during World War I. It is believed that Connecticut factories produced more than half of all munitions used by the Allied Forces. Yet Connecticut played other roles as well, ones that are just now being revealed. Join Christine Pittsley from the Connecticut State Library's “Remembering World War One” project on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum to explore what was happening here on the home front as our soldiers fought in the trenches. Learn about how our war governor, Marcus Holcomb, prepared the state for war and how Connecticut’s Council of Defense became one of the largest and most effective in the nation. From Liberty Loan campaigns and victory gardens to local soldiers and nurses on the front lines learn about the ways Norwalk contributed to winning the war.



About Christine Pittsley

Christine Pittsley is the Project Director for the Remembering World War One community archiving project at the Connecticut State Library as well as the Chair for the Connecticut World War One Centennial Committee. She also serves as Connecticut’s liaison to the United States World War One Centennial Commission. For the past nine years, Christine has also led the State Library’s archival and museum digitization and metadata programs. She has been involved in a number of statewide digital initiatives, has served on the boards of the Association for the Study of Connecticut History, Cheshire Historical Society, and is currently a Commissioner on the Cheshire Historic District Commission.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.