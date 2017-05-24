Keeping Young Athletes in the Game
A Team Approach to Reducing ACL Injuries
Coaches, parents and young athletes are invited to join us at Stamford YMCA to learn how to reduce
the risk of ACL injury for young athletes.
Time:
6:00 pm - 6:30 pm: Registration & Refreshments
6:30 - 8:30 pm: Workshop
RSVP at hss.edu/sports-safety
Wednesday, 24 May, 2017
Contact:HSS Sports Safety
Phone: 212.774.2645
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
