Louise Camuto Trend Presentation at Lord & Taylor
LORD & TAYLOR
invites you to meet
LOUISE CAMUTO “Creative Director, Louise et Cie” and LIZ RODBELL President of Lord & Taylor for a conversation and trend presentation featuring the LOUISE ET CIE Spring 2017 Collection
Followed by styling and shopping
Saturday, May 13
3PM
Lord & Taylor Stamford
110 High Ridge Road
2nd Floor
Saturday, 13 May, 2017
