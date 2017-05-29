Event calendar brought to you by

Salsa Series: Advanced Beginner 3

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

The next level up for Salsa On2 New York style. 
Advanced Beginner Level III More technique, turn patterns, spins. It's starting to really come together now...more flow, more confidence, better leading, better following!

New session begins Mondays 5/8- 6/19, 7:30-8:30 pm. 
Early bird price $95 (until May 1) 
Regular price $105

Pre-requisite Adv. Beginner II or teacher evaluation & approval. All sales final. No refunds for missed classes. Visit latinmovesdance.com and click on Enrollments tab to register. Let's dance!

Monday, 29 May, 2017

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

$95-$105

