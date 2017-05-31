Kizomba Series: Beginner 1

If you always wanted to learn Kizomba, Latin Moves has a 6 week beginner series for you! Bob will teach you the fundamentals of this sensual dance with basic patterns, partnerwork and styling. After 6 weeks you will be able to dance simple Kizomba patterns socially and be ready for more!

The dates are: 5/10, 5/17, 5/24, 5/31, 6/7, 6/14 ; 7:30- 8:30 PM

$95 pre-registration price, up until May 3!

$105 regular price begins May 10

Visit latinmovesdance.com or call 203-967-3105 to register!