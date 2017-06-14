Kizomba Series: Beginner 1
If you always wanted to learn Kizomba, Latin Moves has a 6 week beginner series for you! Bob will teach you the fundamentals of this sensual dance with basic patterns, partnerwork and styling. After 6 weeks you will be able to dance simple Kizomba patterns socially and be ready for more!
The dates are: 5/10, 5/17, 5/24, 5/31, 6/7, 6/14 ; 7:30- 8:30 PM
$95 pre-registration price, up until May 3!
$105 regular price begins May 10
Visit latinmovesdance.com or call 203-967-3105 to register!
Wednesday, 14 June, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Wednesday, 10 May, 2017
- Wednesday, 17 May, 2017
- Wednesday, 24 May, 2017
- Wednesday, 31 May, 2017
- Wednesday, 07 June, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$95-$105
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.