Event calendar brought to you by

Kizomba Series: Beginner 1

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

If you always wanted to learn Kizomba, Latin Moves has a 6 week beginner series for you! Bob will teach you the fundamentals of this sensual dance with basic patterns, partnerwork and styling. After 6 weeks you will be able to dance simple Kizomba patterns socially and be ready for more!

The dates are: 5/10, 5/17, 5/24, 5/31, 6/7, 6/14 ; 7:30- 8:30 PM

$95 pre-registration price, up until May 3! 
$105 regular price begins May 10

Visit latinmovesdance.com or call 203-967-3105 to register!

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$95-$105

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.