Friday, June 23rd from 7pm – 11pm at the Amber Room Colonnade – 1 Stacey Rd Danbury, CT 06811

· http://i95rock.com/

· Ethan and Lou from the Ethan and Lou Morning Show on the Home of Rock ‘N’ Roll, i95, invite you to join them at the prom! The 2nd Chance prom, that is.

· There will be food, music, dancing and much, much more at Ethan and Lou’s 2nd Chance Prom!

· Tickets are $35.