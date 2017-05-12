Ladies Styling: Advanced Beginner
Join April for a Ladies Salsa Styling Workshop!
April will introduce hip, arm & head movements, isolations, and technique that every adv. beginner dancer needs to accent their dancing!
$30 early-bird by Thu May 11. $40 at the door.
visit latinmovesdance.com or call (203)967-3105 to register!
See you there!
Friday, 12 May, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$30 in advance; $40 at door
