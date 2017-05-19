Salsa & Bachata Intro Workshop

For complete beginners.



Anyone wanting a basic introduction to the world of Salsa and Bachata will get the fundamentals of beginner technique in this 1.5 hour workshop with elite instructor April Genovese. 45 minutes for each style. Basic shines, footwork and partnerwork will be covered. No partner needed.



$25 in advance (up to one day prior), $30 at the door

email info@latinmovesdance.com or call (203)967-3105 to register!