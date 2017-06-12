Event calendar brought to you by

Kid's Summer Dance Camp & Classes

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Kids Summer classes and Camp!

We have all types of classes for kids- Jazz, hip hop, Salsa, Latin mix, Ballroom, and Mommy & Me!!
Price: $218-505

call (203)967-3105 or email info@latinmovesdance.com to register

Monday, 12 June, 2017

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

