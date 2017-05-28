St. Jude Gala Fundraiser
Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks, comedy, spectacular dance performances and entertainment, music, plus live and silent auctions.
Last year’s fundraiser donations and silent auction proceeds were $25K bringing the 7-year cumulative total to approximately $125K! With the community’s support and attendance, we strive to make a bigger impact this year for these special patients!
Tickets are $100 per person (Sponsor tables also available)
https://www.ctsalsafest.com/stjude
(203)967-3105
Sunday, 28 May, 2017
