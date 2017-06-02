Stamford Museum & Nature Center's 20th Annual Food & Wine Celebration

The Stamford Museum & Nature Center’s annual spring celebration returns to the elegant and inviting setting of the Bendel Mansion. Over 350 guests will enjoy signature tastings of fine wines, artisanal foods from local restaurants and caterers, a silent auction, raffle, gift bags, and more. Plus, we're adding a new twist to the evening's festivities: Dancing in the Mansion!

This annual celebration is a “dinner on foot” – fun and casual. All proceeds from this event will benefit the SM&NC’s mission to bring the wonders of art, education, and the natural world to children and families.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, contact Danielle Lynch-Thompson at 203.977.6536; dlthompson@stamfordmuseum.org.