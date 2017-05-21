The Stamford Chorale will present choral music of Latin America on May 21 at 4 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 884 Newfield Ave. The concert, Canciones del Pueblo, will feature the works of Astor Piazzolla, Antonio Estevez and Pedro Gutierrez.

David Gomez directs the 68-year-old community chorus, which draws members from Fairfield and Westchester counties. Eric Trudel is the accompanist.

Tickets are $20, available at the door. No charge for children under 12. A reception will follow the concert.

For more information, call 203 359-0659 or email thestamfordchorale@gmail.com.