Paper Flower Card Origami Workshop For Adults With Laurie Davis

The Glitterfairy returns to the Norwalk Historical Society for another lively workshop! Laurie Davis, the Glitterfairy, will teach the fine art of origami as well as other paper art techniques on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 6:45pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. Bring a friend and a bottle of wine and learn how to create a beautiful floral themed stationary set to take home. The workshop is $40.00 and includes all materials. Registration and pre-payment required by May 30 at http://paperflowercardorigamiworkshop.brownpapertickets.com/ . The Norwalk Historical Society Museum's front entrance and parking lot are accessible from the Norwalk City Hall parking area at 125 East Avenue. The Museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department.



Come join Wilton’s Glitterfairy, Laurie Davis, as she teaches you how to make a beautiful floral themed stationery set, including a 3-D flower greeting card, monogrammed notes, lined envelopes and a fabulous origami folder in which to hold everything. This makes a great gift in teal, coral and pink colors for a special friend or to keep for yourself. You will learn rubber stamping and embossing techniques, as well as how to create crepe paper flowers for the card. You won’t want to miss this fun night as the Glitterfairy shares some of her favorite craft techniques!



Laurie Davis is a former Art Teacher and Graphic Director with a BFA from Syracuse University. She has appeared several times on NBC's The Martha Stewart Show, The Katie Brown Workshop and Pet Talk. Her passion for design and nature led her to create a full-time business, and for over 17 years she has embellished faux fruit, veggies, dragonflies, bumblebees, sea stars and other shapes with a dusting of glitter, transforming them into much coveted seasonal decorations. Ms. Davis' handcrafted ornaments and cards are sold throughout Connecticut, Maine, Virginia and in her etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/GlitterWorksStudio. Her lovely glittery globe ornaments can be found in the Norwalk Historical Society Museum Gift Shop.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Laurie Davis