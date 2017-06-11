Summer Music Series: Rex Cadwallader, Jazz Pianist

Enjoy an afternoon of jazz with Emmy Award winning composer Rex Cadwallader, whose compositions for big band, small jazz ensemble, and vocal jazz ensemble have been recorded worldwide, from Tokyo and Great Britain to universities and colleges across the United States.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. A Pequot Library Summer Music Series season ticket is available for $50 for adults and $25 for students.

All tickets are general admission. Doors open 30 minutes before performances begin.

About Dr. Rex Cadwallader Cadwallader is a noted jazz pianist, composer, and educator. He received an Emmy Award in 1999 for his original score for "The Connecticut River: A Journey through Time," a Connecticut Public Television Special, and an Emmy Award nomination in 1998 for his score for "Connecticut for All Seasons," another CPTV presentation. He has received composition and performance awards from Downbeat magazine, compositional study grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a research grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and has published over sixty compositions for big band, jazz combo and vocal jazz ensembles.

He is chair of the Performing Arts Department at Greens Farms Academy in Westport, Connecticut, and he has served as Assistant Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Texas in Arlington, Associate Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Northern Colorado, has taught at the Royal Academy of Music in London, England, at Marlborough College in Marlborough, England, at Southern Connecticut State University and at the Neighborhood Music School in New Haven, where he continues to teach jazz piano.

Pequot Library Summer Music Series All proceeds from ticketed concerts support Pequot Library free music events! Purchase a season ticket and enjoy all 6 concerts at a discounted rate!

Ticketed Events Nicole Wang, Classical Pianist: Saturday, May 20 at 6 pm Alex Beyer, Classical Pianist: Thursday, August 24 at 7 pm

Free Events Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra Great Lawn Concert: Saturday, June 3 at 3 pm Hungrytown Folk Concert on the Great Lawn: Tuesday, August 29 at 6 pm